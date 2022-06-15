x
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers partners with 9 more police agencies

Credit: ETVCS website

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The non-profit East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is partnering with more police agencies around the area. 

The police agencies include: 

  • Bean Station Police Department 
  • Blaine Police Department
  • Dandridge Police Department
  • Grainger County Sheriff's Office
  • Jefferson City Police Department
  • Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
  • Rutledge Police Department
  • Sevierville Police Department 
  • White Pine Police Department 

The ETVCS encourages citizens of the community to assist local law enforcement in the fight against crime. Anyone who has information about criminal activity, wanted fugitives or any crime can submit a tip anonymously to the ETVCS. 

The ETVCS first partnered with the Knoxville Police Department on May 5, 2021. The group took its first tip that same day.

As of June 14, the non-profit has received over 2,460 tips. These tips have resulted in 58 arrests, 57 cases solved, 24 fugitives caught, $74,800 in stolen property recovered and over $14,000 given to tipsters as reward money. 

