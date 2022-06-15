East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers partners with 9 more police agencies

The ETVCS first partnered with the Knoxville Police Department on May 5, 2021. The group took its first tip that same day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The non-profit East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is partnering with more police agencies around the area.

The police agencies include:

Bean Station Police Department

Blaine Police Department

Dandridge Police Department

Grainger County Sheriff's Office

Jefferson City Police Department

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Rutledge Police Department

Sevierville Police Department

White Pine Police Department

The ETVCS encourages citizens of the community to assist local law enforcement in the fight against crime. Anyone who has information about criminal activity, wanted fugitives or any crime can submit a tip anonymously to the ETVCS.

The ETVCS first partnered with the Knoxville Police Department on May 5, 2021. The group took its first tip that same day.