I-81 South closed in Greene County due to hit-and-run investigation, THP says

As of 2 p.m., traffic was backed up for miles on I-81 South heading toward Knoxville. The incident also impacted traffic on Andrew Johnson Highway.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers said an "active investigation" into a hit-and-run closed Interstate 81 South in Greene County at the exit to West Andrew Johnson Highway.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the closure around 1 p.m. Traffic was backed up for nearly 7 miles on the southbound side between mile markers 21 and 30.

THP said an air ambulance was called in because there were injuries in the hit-and-run incident.

The closure also backed up traffic on West Andrew Johnson Highway heading north toward Bulls Gap as traffic diverted around the closure.