I-81 South closed in Greene County due to hit-and-run investigation, THP says

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers said an "active investigation" into a hit-and-run closed Interstate 81 South in Greene County at the exit to West Andrew Johnson Highway.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the closure around 1 p.m. Traffic was backed up for nearly 7 miles on the southbound side between mile markers 21 and 30.
THP said an air ambulance was called in because there were injuries in the hit-and-run incident.
The closure also backed up traffic on West Andrew Johnson Highway heading north toward Bulls Gap as traffic diverted around the closure.
This story is developing and will be updated as new information is available.