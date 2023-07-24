Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Greene County reopens following 2021 fire

A new chapel has been built and members of the community and nearby churches came by to celebrate a new beginning

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s been two years since a devastating fire burned Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Greene County, declaring the church a complete loss.

Now, a new chapel has been built and members of the community and nearby churches came by to celebrate a new beginning. News 5, a sister station with WBIR, spoke with members of the church about what this means for the community.

"For two years we spent almost every day here, some people have pitched in with us and it's a relief," said Zak Neas, a trustee of the church. "The journey is just now beginning."

Zak’s wife, Kim, says they have so much history with this church, and they’re glad the end goal has been accomplished.

"We’ve worked so hard, and to see it all come together today with everybody here to share it with us, the journeys been long but we’ve pushed through and we made it," said Neas.

Zak’s father, the pastor of this church, died of COVID-related complications in 2020. Zak is nothing but grateful his father's legacy and faith will still be felt in the new church.