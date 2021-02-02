HOLA Lakeway’s International Food Festival to return in September

The event will feature varied food vendors showcasing food from Argentina, Bolivia, India, Italy, Mexico, Micronesia, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — HOLA Lakeway announced that its International Food Festival will return on September 4.

The organization canceled last year’s festival due to COVID-19.

The festival will take place at the Downtown Green and Farmer’s market between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The entrance is free.

The event will feature varied food vendors showcasing food from Argentina, Bolivia, India, Italy, Mexico, Micronesia, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela.

Various arts and craft vendors and nonprofits will also be at the event.

This year’s festival will be the most diverse in the event’s history according to Betsy Hurst, HOLA’s executive director.