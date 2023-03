The scene was turned over to the Knoxville Police Department, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A car was found in the Holston River on Tuesday, March 14, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD said no occupants were located in the vehicle.

The scene was turned over to the Knoxville Police Department, according to KFD.

KPD said it will work to determine who the truck belongs to once fire and rescue crews are able to remove it from the river.