KFD: One dog dead after overnight house fire in North Knoxville

KFD said it was able to rescue three other dogs from the home, and the family was not home at the time of the fire.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department said a home in North Knoxville is a total loss after an overnight fire.

On Friday around 10:17 p.m., Knoxville Fire received a call of heavy smoke coming from a house on 8th Avenue.

When crews arrived, KFD reported heavy fire coming from the rear of the house. KFD said because of the size of the fire, crews had difficulty putting out the flames.

KFD reported the occupants of the home were not present at the time of the fire.

Crews were able to rescue four dogs from the fire. However, one dog did die from the fire.

KFD said the home suffered heavy fire damage, and the home is a total loss.