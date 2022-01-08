KCSO: Former city council candidate David Hayes arrested after attending meeting in City County Building

David Hayes was arrested on Friday at around 4 p.m. on an outstanding warrant, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former city council candidate David Hayes was arrested Friday night while he and a group of people attended a meeting in the City County Building.

Hayes is a leading activist in Knoxville. He was a founding force of the City Council Movement and later ran for a spot on Knoxville City Council. He has given numerous impassioned speeches during protests against incidents like the police shooting of Anthony Thompson Jr.

In a report from the Knox County Sheriff's Office, police said that Officer Ronald Chaperon was told that Hayes had a warrant for his arrest Friday afternoon. Information about the warrant was not immediately available.

In the report, Chaperon said he saw Hayes walking out of the Small Assembly Room and yelled at him to put his hands behind his back, saying that he had a warrant for his arrest. The report said that Hayes immediately went to the ground and yelled at police and the group accompanying him.

The group was there to protest the death of a person while in police custody. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into that case. A group organized the demonstration on social media.

In a video of the arrest from supporters of Hayes, he is seen asking police why he was being arrested. Police officers did not answer him and told him to "stop resisting" while holding him down.

In the report, police said that they were approached by several supporters while taking Hayes into custody. In videos from attendees though, few are seen near the police officers.

Officer Chaperon and two others started carrying Hayes down the hallway, saying he was "physically non-compliant" in the report. They say he was taken into the Court Services Office to wait for transportation.

There, police said they told Hayes to take a seat. They say he refused, instead sitting on the ground near a chair. Later, Chaperon said that Hayes sat in a chair and spit in his face so the officer "redirected his face towards the corner of the wall." He also says he asked for a spit mask while holding Hayes' head to the side.

While his head was being held, police say Hayes kicked his feet out and nearly damaged office equipment.

When transportation arrived with a spit mask, police say it was put on him and hayes was taken to the L1 elevator. In the report, they say he carried him out because "Hayes knew he had an audience of his followers just outside the office and was still non-compliant."

The police report says no body camera footage is available.

Hayes later posted on social media that he was out of jail following efforts from supports who called and urged police to release him. In the report, police say he is charged with aggravated assault of a public official and inciting a riot.

This story will be updated when more information is available.