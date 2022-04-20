KCSO: Person found dead after tractor overturns in South Knox County

The incident happened Sunday afternoon on Blaine Lane.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover tractor accident in which a person was found dead.

The incident occurred about 3:15 p.m. Sunday on property on Blaine Lane off Johnson Lane, according to the Sheriff's Office and the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

Seymour Volunteer personnel were first on the scene, according to Fire Chief John Linsenbigler.

Authorities worked to lift the tractor off the person, whose name hasn't been released.

They confirmed the person was dead, according to Linsenbigler.