The car drove through the "Tienda Guatemaya Knoxville" restaurant Thursday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday that a car drove into a building on Woodland Avenue, and no injuries were reported.

They shared photos on social media showing the car in the building of the "Tienda Guatemaya Knoxville" restaurant.

Additional information about the crash, such as the circumstances surrounding it and the extent of the damage, was not immediately available.