KFD: Woman, several animals die after house fire in Fountain City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said a woman died in a house fire on Thursday, March 16.
Crews responded to the fire at 3112 Northcrest Circle around 2 p.m., according to KFD.
Firefighters were able to minimize the flames within minutes and keep the fire contained. Crews searched the home and found a woman's body and several animals that had died in the fire, KFD said.
The KFD Investigations Unit determined that the fire was accidental and caused by a heater that was being used.
KFD said smoke alarms were present in the home but were found to not be working at the time of the fire.
"After a tragic event like this, we cannot stress enough the importance of working smoke alarms in your homes. KFD firmly believes that you should have smoke alarms in every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement. Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month using the test button and replaced once they reach 10 years old," KFD Public Information Officer Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said.