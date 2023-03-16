KFD: Woman, several animals die after house fire in Fountain City

The fire happened on Thursday, March 16, and was caused by a heater, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said a woman died in a house fire on Thursday, March 16.

Crews responded to the fire at 3112 Northcrest Circle around 2 p.m., according to KFD.

Firefighters were able to minimize the flames within minutes and keep the fire contained. Crews searched the home and found a woman's body and several animals that had died in the fire, KFD said.

The KFD Investigations Unit determined that the fire was accidental and caused by a heater that was being used.

KFD said smoke alarms were present in the home but were found to not be working at the time of the fire.