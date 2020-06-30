Knox County court clerk seeks $1.5 million loan to ensure he can cover payroll

Knox County Commission is expected to consider the request in July.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County Circuit Court Clerk Charlie Susano is asking the county for a $1.5 million loan that he can tap to help cover staff payroll if revenue dips in the future.

Susano's office typically relies on collections from legal filings in courts such as the General Sessions Civil Division to help cover operations.

The onset, however, of COVID-19 in March disrupted the legal system, largely halting efforts by companies and individuals to collect on consumer debt and to pursue civil legal actions.

In some instances, businesses and individuals stopped trying to sue and reverted to trying to negotiate unpaid bills outside the legal system.

As a result, not as much money is coming into the court system. Still, Susano has to run an office. His operations have largely been untouched by a recent county-imposed furlough.

Knox County Commission is expected to consider his request in July, according to an announcement Tuesday from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs' office.

County Commission Chairman Hugh Nystrom said Tuesday afternoon he hadn't seen the request and couldn't comment about it.

If approved, it'll be the second unplanned hit to county reserves this month.

Last week, County Commission approved an $851 million 2020-21 spending plan that includes $1,500 bonuses added at the last minute for more than 800 Knox County Sheriff's Office personnel.

Jacobs cautioned in a statement Tuesday that the county faces uncertain finances amid the pandemic. The mayor said while he feared something like Susano's plight could arise, Knox County doesn't have endless funds to spend.

"In early June, I proposed what I felt was a fiscally responsible budget that carefully protected not only our services but also our rapidly depleting financial resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said in the statement Tuesday. "Along with my finance director, I explained several times to the Knox County Commission that we are in unchartered territory and that revenues and shortfalls will be hard to predict in the coming months and quite possibly for the rest of the year.

He continued: "This situation—an unexpected expense due to the pandemic --is exactly what we cautioned against during last week’s budget hearings. My overall concern is that this may be the first of many disruptions to Knox County’s financial standing.”

Civil Sessions operates on fees, not taxpayer dollars. It also pays out just over $2 million every year in litigation taxes to help fund Knox County Schools and the Sheriff’s Office, among other offices.

“This loan will allow us to continue fulfilling our constitutional obligation to service the courts of Knox County,” Susano said in a prepared statement. “We’re OK right now, but we want to be prepared if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively impact our new case filings.

"We will utilize this loan only on an as-needed basis to help offset any future monthly shortfalls. Once new case filings return to their pre-pandemic levels, we will begin the process of repaying the loan.”

Economists warn it could be years before the state fully recovers from the current crisis. Multiple businesses and governments have suffered from the sudden jolt of having to curtail operations to help stop the spread of the highly contagious virus.