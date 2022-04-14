KCSO: Two dead after pursuit near Karns

The pursuit ended when the driver went over the railroad track in the 7500 block of Ball Camp Pike, lost control of the vehicle, and hit a tree.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a pursuit late Wednesday night.

A patrolman with the Knox County Sheriff's Office spotted a Chevrolet pickup truck driving recklessly in the Clinton Highway and Pleasant Ridge Road Area around 11:30 p.m., according to KCSO.

The driver began to flee when the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, KCSO said.

The officer was able to get the license plate number and the plate was reported stolen by the Knoxville Police Department, according to KCSO.

The pursuit lasted seven minutes and ended when the driver went over the railroad track in the 7500 block of Ball Camp Pike, lost control of the vehicle, and hit a tree, KCSO said.

The driver and passenger were declared dead on the scene. The pursuit and wreck are under investigation at this time, according to KCSO.