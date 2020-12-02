The city of Knoxville voted to extend the the length of the city's electric scooter pilot program another six months.

The program will now last through September 2020. It also means no new scooter companies can come into Knoxville during that six-month period.

Mayor Indya Kincannon said the city plans to implement a time limit on the scooters so people can only ride them from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., saying they hope it will help curb unsafe behaviors.

"So now after 9 p.m., you cannot use the apps to do them. We hope that some of those behaviors that are less safe will stop," she said.

The scooters are required to be ridden solely on streets, and geofencing keeps them restricted to specific areas.

Since the program launched, some people gave complained the scooters have created extra inconveniences downtown -- including people blocking sidewalks and wheelchair ramps.

The city said scooter ridership has dipped since the peak when they were re-launched in May 2019. Activity is expected to pick up again when warmer, sunnier weather arrives.

