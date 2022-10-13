Knoxville Fire Department looking for new recruits

The entry-level annual salary for a Knoxville firefighter is $39,125 while learning skills at an academy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday that they were looking for new recruits to serve the city. They said that new firefighters are paid while they go through six months of intense training to become certified and licensed.

The fire department has 19 fire stations and 327 uniformed workers. They said they respond to more than 25,000 calls annually, including calls for fires, rescues, hazardous materials responses and emergency medical responses.

There are also several divisions in the fire department, listed below.

Suppression

Fire Prevention Bureau

Training

Logistics

Fire Investigation Unit

Emergency Medical Service 1st responder for both BLS and ALS emergencies

Administration

Public Education

There are also specialty teams to respond to situations involving hazardous materials, critical care or technical rescues.

KFD said entry-level recruits receive $39,125 per year while they go through the academy. A full firefighter's salary is between $43,135 and $64,720 after graduating from the academy.

At a minimum, applicants will need to be at least 18 years old before the application can be accepted. They will need to attach a copy of their birth certificate to the application. They will also need to be a high school graduate, or have equivalent certifications. They will also need to attach a copy of their high school diploma or GED to the application.

Applicants will also need to pass a written exam and physical performance test to be eligible to work with KFD. The written test covers logical reasoning, reading comprehension, interpreting tables, situational judgment, basic math, map reading, spatial sense and vocabulary.

The physical exam tests applicants' abilities with lower body strength, abdominal strength and stability.