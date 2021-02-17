Knoxville leaders to meet on gun violence after 3rd Austin-East student shot & killed

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced the meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Paul Hogue Park in East Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — In just a few hours, Knoxville leaders will meet to discuss gun violence in the city.

It comes after the third Austin-East student was shot and killed in three weeks.

"Gun violence in our streets has reached a crisis point and must be stopped," Kincannon said.

The Knoxville Police Department said another shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Cherry Street on Selma Avenue.

Officers found 14-year-old Janaira Muhammad lying in the road after she was shot.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Currently, KPD says they have no suspects.