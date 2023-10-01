Man charged with DUI after wrong-way crash, woman severely injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man has been charged after Knoxville police responded to a wrong-way crash on I-275 South early Sunday morning, according to KPD.
At around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a two-car crash on I-275 near the Woodland Avenue exit.
Officials found that a car, driven by 31-year-old Evan King, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck another car head-on, KPD said. The driver of the other car, a woman, was taken to the UT Medical Center with severe injuries.
King, who showed signs of being under the influence, was charged with DUI vehicular assault, according to officials.
He was treated at UT Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.