Man charged with DUI after wrong-way crash, woman severely injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man has been charged after Knoxville police responded to a wrong-way crash on I-275 South early Sunday morning, according to KPD.

At around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a two-car crash on I-275 near the Woodland Avenue exit.

Officials found that a car, driven by 31-year-old Evan King, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it struck another car head-on, KPD said. The driver of the other car, a woman, was taken to the UT Medical Center with severe injuries.

King, who showed signs of being under the influence, was charged with DUI vehicular assault, according to officials.