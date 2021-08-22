KPD: Man dead after being struck by vehicle on I-40

The man was walking on or near the interstate when he was struck by a vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department responded to a pedestrian-involved crash on I-40 West early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. and was near the exit ramp to Pellissippi Parkway, according to KPD.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim who had been struck by multiple vehicles. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, KPD said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the victim was walking on or near the interstate when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle called 911 to report the crash, according to KPD.