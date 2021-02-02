KPD: Missing 87-year-old woman found safe

Police said that Naomi Garrett, 87, was reported missing at around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said that Naomi Garrett was found safe Saturday night.

--

The Knoxville Police Department said that they were searching for an 87-year-old woman who was reported missing at around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Later, they said that she was found safely.

They said that Naomi Garrett was last seen in West Knoxville, at 1901 Everhart Lane. They said she is around 5'3" tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Police said that she was wearing pajamas when she went missing. They also said a silver alert was issued for her.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately, authorities said.

UPDATE: Naomi has been located! As always, thank you for helping to spread the word. https://t.co/n4nK47tW8t — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 12, 2021