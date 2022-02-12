Pigeon Forge Kroger catches fire

The fire was contained and the Kroger will be open today.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A Kroger grocery store in Pigeon Forge caught fire early Saturday morning.

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to 220 Wears Valley Road for a confirmed commercial structure fire at 4:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they were met with heavy fire coming from the loading dock area, according to PFFD.

Crews quickly contained the fire to the exterior of the building and kept the flames from spreading into an adjacent tractor-trailer, PFFD said.

A PFFD unit returning from another call was able to help by utilizing a compressed air foam system provided by Firehouse Subs Grant Foundation, according to PFFD.