LaFollette police captain back on duty after being suspended during misconduct investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — LaFollette Police Captain Steve Wallen is back with the police department after a suspension without pay, the department said in a press release on Monday.

Chief William Roehl said the LaFollette Police Department began looking into a missing citation on June 7, 2022. Roehl said he and District Attorney General Jared Effler asked the TBI to investigate to "ensure the integrity of the LaFollette Police Department."

The release said a "notification was made" to LPD about the completion of the investigation on June 24, 2022. Roehl said Wallen "acted in 'good faith' by keeping an unnecessary citation from entering the court system."

Roehl said in the release Effler determined the action was "not criminal in nature."