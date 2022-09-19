Rural Metro: Man injured after falling around 40 feet from bucket truck in South Lyons Bend Road

Rural Metro said they were responding to a call about a man injured after falling from a bucket truck off Lyons Bend Road.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro said Monday afternoon crews were responding after a man fell around 40 feet from a bucket truck off Lyons Bend Road.

They said the bucket truck was located around 400 feet off the road, in the area of 2130 Lyons Bend Road. At around 2:40 p.m. they said crews were stabilizing the man's injuries and were waiting for Lifestar to arrive and take him to the University of Tennessee Medical Center's trauma center.

Additional information about the incident, such as the identity of the man and the circumstances surrounding the fall, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.