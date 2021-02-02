Man rescued and facing charges in Greene County after floating nude on group of logs

According to Sheriff Wesley Holt, the man was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been charged after he was rescued while floating nude on a group of logs down the Nolichucky River in Greene County.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Department, authorities received a call of a man floating nude in the Nolichucky River on a group of logs near River Plantation neighborhood around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews tried to rescue him at Jones Bridge, however, the man refused to be rescued and kept going down the river.

Crews again tried to rescue him at Birds Bridge, but he refused then as well. The man then asked for water at some point he wanted some water.

It was getting difficult for the rescue boat to get to the man because of high waters due to the recent heavy rain. However, the rescue crew was able to eventually intercept him and get him out of the water at the Kinser Park boat ramp.

A helicopter helped track the man while he was going down the river. Officials were worried the man may eventually go over a dam if he was not rescued. The man traveled all the way from Tusculum to South Greene and sang "God Bless the USA" while on his journey.