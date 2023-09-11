BCSO: 25-year-old man charged after stabbing, killing mom and cat

According to arrest warrants, Zachary Hayes stabbed his mom multiple times, even after she died.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested and charged a 25-year-old man with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, intentional killing of an animal and aggravated burglary after he allegedly stabbed his mom to death.

Zachary Hayes stabbed 63-year-old Kimberly Hayes multiple times, even after she died, at her house on Samples Road in Louisville on Friday, Sept. 8, arrest warrants state.

Investigators believe Zachary Hayes broke into his mom's house after pry marks were located on the frame of a storm door.

Zachary Hayes was also charged with the intentional killing of an animal after a stabbed cat was found in the house, according to BCSO.

Officials said Zachary Hayes was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 9. He remains in custody on bonds totaling $1.76 million. He is scheduled to appear on Wednesday, Sept. 13.