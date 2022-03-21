KPD: Maryville man charged with DUI, evading arrest after driving through crash scene

Officials were attempting to slow down traffic after a crash on I-40 East when Adonis Salter drove through the scene, according to the Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he drove through the scene of a crash and "nearly collided" with an officer, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Adonis Salter, 21, of Maryville was charged with DUI, felony evading arrest, possession of a handgun while under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, KPD said.

Officials were attempting to slow down traffic after responding to a crash on I-40 East near Papermill Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. Salter, driving a black Dodge Challenger, drove around an officer towards the scene of the crash and took off at a high rate of speed, according to KPD.

An officer followed in an effort to conduct a traffic stop on Salter. Salter continued off the Papermill Drive exit and "nearly collided" with another Knoxville officer who was standing near the off-ramp, KPD said.

Officers attempted another traffic stop as Salter continued driving, but he was fleeing at speeds in excess of 90 mph. Officers canceled the pursuit due to the reckless nature of the Salter's driving, KPD said.

Shortly after, Salter crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Papermill Drive and Kingston Pike, according to KPD.

It was also reported that before driving through the crash scene and fleeing from officers, Salter collided with a Hyundai sedan on I-40 East. None of the Hyundai occupants were hurt, KPD said.

A woman and man were in the car with Salter. All three were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, KPD said.