Restoration House cuts ribbon on 'McKamey Place,' offering affordable early education center and after-school program

The Restoration House works to support low-income single parents and their children.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Restoration House cut the ribbon on a new location on Tuesday — The McKamey Place.

They said it is the result of a partnership between The Restoration House and the Olive Tree Early Learning Academy. They said it will be the home of The Restoration House's youth development program, with therapy spaces used in partnership with Harmony Family Center and the learning academy.

"When looking at this place, we knew we needed to invest in bringing early, quality, high-quality early learning to this area for both parents who need it and also children who need it," said Ashlind Bray, the director of development at The Restoration House.

The McKamey Place will also offer families an affordable early-education center and an after-school program. There will be 56 spots for children between six weeks old and five years old, and half of those spots will be for families living at The Restoration House.

"It's really, honestly, going to help a lot. Just to take that burden off as a mother," said Precious Long, a single mother who spoke with WBIR earlier in the year about The McKamey Place.

The nonprofit works with single-parent families and their children. They said they work with around 22 families for around two years each. They provide supportive housing and advocacy services while also connecting families with "ally teams."