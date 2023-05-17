Two McMinn County High School students killed in crash

McMinn County High School said four students were involved in a crash on Tuesday evening.

ATHENS, Tennessee — McMinn County High School said two students died after a car crash Tuesday evening.

According to the school, four students in total were involved in the crash. The school asked for thoughts and prayers for the students and families impacted by the crash.

McMinn County High School said more details of the arrangement will be shared as they become available. The school offered counseling services for any students and staff members who need it in the new conference room.