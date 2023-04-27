MCSO: 24-year-old woman stabbed near Riceville

The victim was identified as Diamond Young. She was taken to a hospital for further treatment, according to the McMinn County Sheriff's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 24-year-old Madisonville woman is recovering after being stabbed Tuesday night near Riceville, according to the McMinn County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO said deputies received a call of a stabbed female lying on County Road 723. Volunteer Public Service units arrived first and provided life-saving assistance.

“I want to note the quick response and life-saving actions of Barry Toomey and Chris Nunley, members of our volunteer Public Service Unit. They made a difference,” MCSO Sheriff Joe Guy said. “And they are to be commended.”

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.