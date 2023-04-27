MCSO: 24-year-old woman stabbed near Riceville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 24-year-old Madisonville woman is recovering after being stabbed Tuesday night near Riceville, according to the McMinn County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO said deputies received a call of a stabbed female lying on County Road 723. Volunteer Public Service units arrived first and provided life-saving assistance.
The victim was identified as Diamond Young. She was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
“I want to note the quick response and life-saving actions of Barry Toomey and Chris Nunley, members of our volunteer Public Service Unit. They made a difference,” MCSO Sheriff Joe Guy said. “And they are to be commended.”
The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.
MCSO Detective Jared Price asks that anyone with any information regarding the incident contact the MCSO's Detective Division at 423-745-5620.