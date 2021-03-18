Minor injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailers on I-40 West near Midway Rd.

At 10:23 a.m., TDOT said that one lane was currently open in each direction on I-40 near Midway Road exit.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Minor injuries reported following a multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailers on I-40 West near Midway Road, officials said.

Rural Metro Fire in Knox County responded to the scene of an overturned semi-truck Thursday morning.

While Rural Metro Fire crews were going through traffic, they noticed a second crash involving two tractor-trailers. One of them was hauling new boats, officials said.

Officials said that minor injuries were reported.

At 10:23 a.m., TDOT said that one lane was currently open in each direction on I-40 near Midway Road exit and at 10:48 a.m., officials indicated that traffic was backing up in both directions.

The Knoxville Police Department also alerted about the two separate crashes around 10:20 a.m.

