Be on the lookout for missing Alexis Kirby, 27. Alexis was last seen sometime overnight at the Motel 6 on Merchant Center Blvd. She could be traveling in a gunmetal gray 2021 Nissan Altima with a temporary tag, possibly QFNY7QN. There is a belief that Alexis could be in danger. pic.twitter.com/gsLePUspD8