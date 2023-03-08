Mississippi officials: Grandfather wanted for kidnapping captured in Tennessee

Douglas Mills broke into his daughter's home, threatened her with a gun and kidnapped her children, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A grandfather, who was wanted in Mississippi for kidnapping, was captured on I-75 in Campbell County on March 7, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi.

Lee County deputies responded to a 911 call around 9 a.m. regarding a possible kidnapping. The victim said that 52-year-old Douglas Mills, her biological father, drove from Kentucky to Mississippi and kidnapped her three children, according to LCSD.

Mills broke into the victim's home and threatened her with a gun before kidnapping the children. LCSD said they believed Smith intended to return to his home in Kentucky.

LCSD said the department began working with officials in Tennessee, Mississippi and Kentucky in an effort to locate the suspect and victims as they traveled.

Based on the information from LCSD, Tennessee Highway Patrol was able to locate the car as it was driving through Campbell County.

45-year-old Vanessa Cox and 50-year-old Sheila Hood were also arrested, according to LCSD.

LCSD said the three children, all under the age of 10, were placed in the custody of Tennessee's Department of Child Protective Services. As of 11 a.m. on March 8, CPS is working with Mississippi to get the children back home.