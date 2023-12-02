KPD: Multiple people injured after wrong-way crash on I-40 West

According to police, several people, including an off-duty KPD officer, have non-life-threatening injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple people, including an off-duty Knoxville police officer, were injured in a wrong-way crash on I-40 West near the Blount County line Saturday night, according to KPD.

Around 9 p.m., a car was traveling eastbound on I-40 West when the crash happened.

KPD said a total of five cars were involved and multiple people suffered injuries, none of which are considered life-threatening.

Police said the off-duty officer suffered a broken arm among other injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

According to police, the driver of the crash, a 60-year-old man, was unable to provide a statement on the scene due to his injury, but there was no initial indication of alcohol or drug impairment.