North Knoxville home is total loss after overnight fire

KFD responded to a house fire on Kincaid Street this morning around midnight.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shortly before midnight, Knox County 911 received a call about a house fire at 3803 Kincaid Street in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Department.

The first engine company to arrive reported heavy flames through the home's roof, says KFD.

When KFD arrived, the fire was quickly put out and was deemed under control by 12:12 a.m.

Nobody was in the home at the time of the fire, reported KFD. However, the home owner claims that people had been illegally entering the home in the days prior.

KFD deemed the structure a total loss.