Northshore Elementary to open new inclusive playground for kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kids at Northshore elementary school will soon have a new, all-inclusive playground.

The new playground is being designed to accommodate all kids.

The school principal says it's already taken big steps to be inclusive of all students, such as communication boards.

The playground just continues that effort.

"We are going to have four pieces of equipment that are meant to support and engage all of our students, regardless of their abilities, their backgrounds, or experiences," Principal Keith Cotrell said.