The fire happened during the late night hours of Wednesday, April 5, according to the Rocky Top Fire Department.

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a house fire on Mountain Slide Lane in Rocky Top, according to the Rocky Top Fire Department.

RTFD said its crews responded to a mutual aid request from the Medford Fire Department around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene as well, according to RTFD.

The investigation into the fire is still ongoing, RTFD said.

We will update you as we learn more.