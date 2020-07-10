KARM holding virtual event to celebrate 60 years of helping East TN's homeless

KARM will host its Hope Rising event on Thursday, October 22 at 7 p.m

Knox Area Rescue Ministries will soon celebrate 60 years of service to community with a virtual event.

KARM will host its Hope Rising event on Thursday, October 22 at 7 p.m. The event will feature stories of restoration, as well as a speech from author and human rights activist Bob Goff.

People can watch the event on KARM's Facebook page or on its website.

“For 60 years, KARM has been fulfilling the call to help hope rise across East Tennessee,” said Danita McCartney, KARM’s Executive Vice President. “Our mission is to restore lives in Jesus’ name, by offering a hot meal, a safe place to sleep and life-changing programs designed to break the cycle of homelessness in our guests’ lives.”

KARM will also soon begin its annual "Coats for the Cold" campaign. The drive kicks off Monday, October 19 and lasts through November 14.

People can drop off any new or gently used coats to one of KARM's stores or Prestige Cleaners locations. KARM is looking for men's, women's and children's coats of all sizes.