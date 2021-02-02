Donate blood now | MEDIC hoping for 1776 donations during patriotic blood drive

Holidays often bring a higher need for blood product use, according to MEDIC Regional Blood Center, which is hoping for more donations amid a national shortage.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you bleed red, white, and blue, MEDIC Regional Blood Center's Independence Day blood drive is the perfect way to give back.

Through July 9, MEDIC is aiming for 1776 blood donations of any blood type, but there is an immediate and critical need for O positive, O negative, and B positive types.

As of July 7, they've only hit 35% of that goal.

MEDIC said holidays often bring about the need for more donated blood, and a national shortage of donations puts those who need help at risk. Officials said they also usually see increased demand for blood during the summer as people get out more and more accidents happen.

We have collected 35% of our goal through last night. Head to https://t.co/GqCoCswmof to find a drive near you and help us meet the goal and stabilize blood inventory for our region. #DonateBlood #DonatePlatelets #DonateLocalSaveLocalLives #SupportLocal #YourLocalBloodCenter pic.twitter.com/Yjy8nLsxNk — MEDIC Blood Center (@MEDICblood) July 7, 2021

As part of this drive, all donors will receive a special edition tie-dye t-shirt, a $10 e-gift card, a coupon to Texas Roadhouse, and be entered into two drawings with the chance to win a kayak or a $1,000 e-gift card.

People who want to donate can visit one of MEDIC's East Tennessee locations. Officials said it only takes around an hour to donate blood, and appointments can be scheduled online. Walk-in donors are also welcome.

Even after the drive ends, blood will still be needed, and you can donate at MEDIC locations seven days a week.

You can still donate even if you've recently received the COVID-19 vaccine.