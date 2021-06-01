Police seek help finding missing Pigeon Forge woman, 81

Ada Hauser told her husband she was going to the grocery store Wednesday morning.

Pigeon Forge police are asking for the public's help to find an 81-year-old woman who hasn't been heard from since telling her husband she was going grocery shopping Wednesday morning.

Ada Louise Hauser is 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs about 180 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes, according to a notice from the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and white pajama bottoms at a Kroger in Pigeon Forge.

Hauser left her home in a 2017 black Kia Sedona van with tag DP60835. She left about 10:30 a.m., "telling her husband she was headed to the store and would be back."