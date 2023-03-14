KCSO investigating suspected murder-suicide after finding 2 dead in Powell home

KCSO said the investigation into their deaths is still in the early stages. WBIR confirmed with independent sources that the two were public employees.

POWELL, Tenn. — Two people died after an apparent murder-suicide in a Powell neighborhood, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they arrived at a home at 8065 Chambord Way in Powell on March 13 to conduct a welfare check. When they went inside, deputies said they found two people dead in what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

WBIR confirmed with independent sources both people were public employees. Their identities are being withheld until their next-of-kin are notified.

The Knox County Regional Forensics Center is conducting the autopsies.

"The investigation is in the very early stages, we will release more information as it becomes available, including the incident report. As always, incidents like this are difficult for those responding and the families. We appreciate your patience during the investigative process," KCSO said.