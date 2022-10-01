Knoxville museum offers a history lesson with a little bit of fright

The Ramsey House is hosting the "Spirits Within" on Saturday, offering a tour with lessons about funerary practices in the early 1800s.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville museum is offering a spooky tour with a history lesson to go with it on Friday and Saturday. The Ramsey House is hosting the "Spirits Within" tour, where people will be able to learn about some of the spirits rumored to still roam the rooms of the museum.

They will also be offering history lessons about funeral practices in the early 1800s, educating people over the Halloween weekend. Before the tour, people will have a chance to enjoy s'mores and refreshments around a bonfire.

The Ramsey House was built in 1797 with locally-sourced pink marble and blue limestone. For a while, it was known as "the finest house in Tennessee" and welcomed diplomats with important guests through its doors. The organization regularly offers a tour of the home, teaching people about the frontier and the divisions of the Civil War.

"It was the first stone house in the Eastern Tennessee area and the first house with an attached kitchen in the area because it's stone," said Mark Sledziewiski, the executive director of the Historic Ramsey House. "We lead candlelit tours through the house and because it's Halloween, we talk a little bit about funerary practices from the 1800s. There may be a ghost story or two snuck in there. So it's a lot of fun for the season."