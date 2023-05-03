East TN counties budget thousands for special election to replace resigned representative

Scotty Campbell resigned from office in April following an ethics violation issued by the Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Subcommittee.

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. — Former Representative Scotty Campbell (R - Mountain City) resigned from the state House of Representatives on April 20, after an investigation by a subcommittee in late March found that he violated a discrimination and harassment policy.

Now, the counties his district covered will need to hold special elections in order to find his replacement. His district covered parts of Johnson County, Hawkins County, Carter County and Sullivan County.

According to a Writ of Election signed by Governor Bill Lee, election commissions in District 3 would need to hold primary elections for nominations on Thursday, June 22. They would then need to hold a general election on Thursday, Aug. 3.

A list of how much each county budgeted for each special election to find a replacement is below.

Johnson County - $50,000 per election, $100,000 in total

Hawkins County - $50,000 per election, $100,000 in total

Carter County - $31,000 per election, $62,000 in total

Information about how much Sullivan County budgeted for their special election was not immediately available. The state Election Commission said that the counties would be reimbursed by Tennessee for special election expenses.