SCSO: Human skeletal remains found by tree trimming crew in Sevier Co. on Aug. 23

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said a tree trimming crew found human, skeletal remains on Aug. 23 in the area of Grassy Branch Rd.

They said the crews called about possible skeletal remains during the evening hours, and SCSO responded. They determined that the bones were human and the sheriff's office was helped by the Knox County Regional Forensics Center and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

They said the remains were taken to the regional center for examination and identification.