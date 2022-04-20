Solar power coming to Cal Johnson Recreation Center

The 20.5 kilowatts in solar panels will generate enough renewable energy to power the recreation center's normal operations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City Council voted on Tuesday to approve an agreement with a local company to build and install solar panels on the roof of the Cal Johnson Recreation Center.

The agreement with Solar Alliance Southeast is not to exceed $48,765.50.

The 20.5 kilowatts in solar panels will generate enough renewable energy to power the recreation center's normal operations.

The solar panels will reduce the City's bill for power at the recreation center by 13% or approximately $4,000 a year. The project is expected to pay for itself twice during the period of the 25-year performance warranty.

The City currently has approximately 200 kilowatts of solar panels distributed between multiple locations. Solar panels are currently located at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum parking garage, the Knoxville Convention Center, the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park, the Knoxville Station Transit Center, and the Market Square garage.