'It's about increasing the inclusion' | Special Olympians compete in flag football in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Special Olympic athletes were in Knoxville Saturday showing off their skills. It is part of the East Tennessee Regional Flag Football Invitational.
Organizers said it was a great way for athletes to build bonds with each other.
"Physical activity and being healthy is really a big part of our mission and our organization as well as inclusion," Brenna Soriano, Special Olympics regional manager, said. "We have our traditional teams, and our UniFied is those with and without disabilities, playing on the same team. So, it's really about increasing the inclusion, the acceptance in the whole area, the whole region."
Skill sessions were also held to coach new flag football players on how to play the game.