State budget set aside $11 million for new airport in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge received $11 million from the state to buy some property that would become the site of a new airport.

The money was set aside in the state's budget. It will be a General Aviation Airport and would be located at the East Tennessee Technology Park, near the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Oak Ridge City Council voted in September 2021 to approve spending $60,000 in legal fees to take land from a railroad that would also be used for the airport.

Officials previously said that Oak Ridge is the largest community in Tennesse without an airport for general aviation. It would not fly large passenger flights. Instead, it would support general aviation aircraft, used by business leaders to fly around the country.