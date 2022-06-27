Study: Tennessee RiverLine expected to create around $104 million for communities

The Tennessee RiverLine is a system of connected trails and rivers connecting communities in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A project that aims to connect trails across several states and bring together river communities could add a total of $104 million to their economies, according to a study from the University of Tennessee.

The university released an economic impact report for the Tennessee RiverLine on June 16 and said the project could bring around 808,000 new paddlers to the area. They said as those paddlers shop in communities connected to the RiverLine, they could end up adding around $104 million to the area's GDP and create around $2.6 million total in sales tax revenue.

The report also identified ten goals that it said project leaders should aim for, in order for the Tennessee RiverLine to be successful.

They said the project should provide infrastructure and other facilities so paddlers can access rivers and trails in rural communities. They also said the project should operate that infrastructure in a safe, sustainable way.

The project should be consistent in how it brands itself in impacted areas, the report says. Leaders should also address economic and social barriers that could impact the ability of people living in communities to access the RiverLine. It can do this by using programs and events to engage with the public, researchers said.

They should also connect with people online to show them different aspects of the project. The project should also create ways to enrich the experiences of visitors in impacted communities, teaching them about communities' natural features and history.

These goals can be accomplished through partnerships to develop, operate and market the RiverLine. It should also centralize how the RiverLine is managed, which can then help cross-market it with existing trails.

"The Tennessee RiverLine is of historic significance that is positioned to impact the Tennessee Valley region and Tennessee River communities economically for generations to come," the study says.