TBI: Remains found 38 years ago identified as Blount County resident

This comes as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation works to solve decades-old cold cases with genetic science.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced another East Tennessee cold case was solved—thanks to genetics.

The agency announced Wednesday that it had positively identified remains found 38 years ago in Lenoir City.

On Sept. 29, 1985, the remains of James Keith Nuchols were found by two juveniles riding bikes along Buttermilk Road off I-40, the TBI said.

Forensic anthropologists said the man had been shot and was dead for one to two weeks prior to the discovery of his body. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the TBI.

Loudon County Sheriff investigators and the TBI worked to determine Nuchols' identity at the time, but their efforts were unsuccessful, the TBI said.

Officials worked for decades to identify Nuchols by submitting samples of his remains to various systems like CODIS and UNTCHI, but no developments occurred, according to the TBI.

In December, as part of the TBI's Unidentified Human Remains DNA Initiative, Nuchols' remains were submitted to a forensic genetic genealogical DNA testing lab in Texas. Once possible relatives were found, TBI agents obtained a familiar DNA standard.

At the same time, a TBI intelligence analyst was able to locate a set of the victim’s post-mortem fingerprints. Both the familiar DNA standard and the fingerprints confirmed the remains were those of Nuchols—a Blount County native.