Tellico Plains community still waiting on water tests after storms bring flooding

Community leaders in Tellico Plains said the rain brought a huge volume of water, spreading a lot of debris.

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — Rounds of storms swept through the Tellico Plains community this week, dumping water across the area and causing flooding. Community leaders said it spread debris and schools had to be closed following the storms.

After the storm, the community may have also been left without clean water. Christopher Joyner, the public affairs officer for the Cherokee National Forest, said the storms poured around 20,000 cubic feet of water in a few hours.

"We had some damage to the skyway that TDOT is now responding to, we're continuing to work on that. It moved debris into roads, it undermined a lot of roads, it blew out culverts," he said.

Hundreds of people were affected along with their businesses.

"Our heart goes out to all the families, the business owners, everybody who was involved," said Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram. "It included things like radio towers affected by lightning strikes."

State leaders took a sample of the community's tap water to test if it was safe. Community leaders in the area said they were waiting for the results from that test. In the meantime, community members grabbed donated cases of bottled water from the Tellico Plains City Hall.

"Until we get those test results back, we're asking and telling anybody that receives water from the town of Tellico Plains — we have water for you," said Tellico Plains Mayor Marilyn Parker. "It's been rough, but you know what? Tellico is a strong community. We'll get through this, we bond together and we're going to come out stronger through this. It's all going to be okay."

Tests for the water can take up to 22 hours after the state receives samples.