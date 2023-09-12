TWRA refills trout in Fountain City Lake as part of annual stocking program

The next time that the lake is expected to be refilled with trout is Feb. 10, according to the TWRA schedule.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency stopped by Fountain City on Friday, and they brought with them a bunch of trout.

They refilled the lake with adult trout so people can fish during the winter. Usually, adult trout are around 10 inches long. The TWRA said they planned to release around 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee through March as part of their Winter Trout Stocking Program.

The TWRA visits ponds, streams and small lakes across the state to fill them with trout. There are more than 40 locations for this year's winter trout stocking program.

"The winter trout stocking program provides family-friendly fishing opportunities in areas where there are only few or no other trout fisheries," said Brandon Simcox in a release, TWRA Trout Program Coordinator. "TWRA is excited to bring these unique opportunities to various communities across the state for people to enjoy."

They said many of the locations are in urban areas such as walking trails, playgrounds and pavilions. Fountain City Lake is located off Fountain Road in North Knoxville.