UT Medical Center opening first off-campus emergency department in Jamestown

The new facility will have six exam rooms as well as a trauma room to respond to severe issues like car accidents, heart attacks and strokes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center is opening a new emergency department in Jamestown — the first emergency department off UT Medical Center's campus.

They said the new facility will serve the Jamestown community as well as the surrounding area. It is located at 208 Central Avenue West and will have six exam rooms as well as a trauma room to respond to issues like car accidents, heart attacks and strokes.

“One of our key strategic objectives is providing access to quality healthcare in rural communities, especially communities that are a long distance from major hospitals,” said James Shamiyeh, Chief Operating Officer at UT Medical Center. “UTMC is proud to be able to address rural healthcare disparities in Fentress County by opening an emergency department in this community.”

The emergency department is around 9,500 square feet large and includes imaging services such as CT, X-ray and Ultrasound scans. There will also be an on-site lab to provide immediate results and space for a physician's office.