He's known for his food and for his heart.

"He always wants to help," Elijah Foster-Deines said.

Yassin Terou helped Foster-Deines by hiring him.

"He just has this huge heart," Foster-Deines said.

Foster-Deines had a hard time finding a job because of his autism -- until Yassin stepped in and offered him one more than six months ago at Yassin's Falafel House.

"Mr. Yassin just gave me a shot, and I've been here ever since," Foster-Deines said.

So it came as no surprise to him when Yassin took his kindness a step further.

"I've never seen him turn anybody away," Foster-Deines said.

On Thursday, Yassin posted on Facebook about his newest employee, Edwin.

Edwin had been homeless, so Yassin gave him a job, took him to get a haircut and bought him groceries and clothes.

He just recently found a home.

"The difference between a homeless man and a business man is opportunity," Yassin said.

Those simple gestures are the first of what the Syria native hopes will be an entire program to help the homeless.

"And when we get more stores, we want to get more involved in the community," Yassin said.

And the restaurateur hopes the community will help him help others.

He says he can cover clothes and other supplies for the homeless he's aiming to help.

What he really needs is housing, though.

"We will need some help from someone who owns a house or an apartment, who will pay a month or two, so that homeless guy--person--can get on their feet," Yassin said.

It's Yassin's way of giving back to a community that's given him so much since he opened his first restaurant in 2014.

"I want to give this opportunity, like the same I got from this community," Yassin said. "I want to give the same love back."

Yassin says if you have any ideas to provide housing to help another person experiencing homelessness, call either restaurant.